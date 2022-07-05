Foreign scouts shortlist 17 Bayelsa-based U-17 players for trial

Europe-based football scouts have shortlisted 17 Bayelsa U-17 players for trials abroad in continuation of the Operation Special Hunt for Grassroot Talents across the eight local government areas of the state

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director-General of the Prosperity Football club tournament and Chairman Local Organizing Committee, Ono Akpe said the players were picked after a rigorous screening under the supervision of FDC/VISTAGELENDZHIK.

The selected players are; Akali Murphy, Daniel Angel, Tombiri Jeff, Tobin Kentimi, Goddey Kingsley, Inoro Joshua, Chinedu Amadi, Igbogidi David, Jackson Pere and Gede Mike.

Others are; Abbey Daupamo, Wisdom Eric, Akpos Godbless, Atiki Victor, David Godspower, Abraham Ebitomo, Loleigha Ebitou.

Akpe wished those who did not make the list the best in their football career, stating that mopre opportunities would open up to them in the near future.

