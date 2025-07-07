NiMet forecasts widespread thunderstorms, rainfall from July 7

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across various parts of the country from Monday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with weather activity expected to persist into July 10 in some regions.

According to the three-day forecast released on the agency’s website, residents in northern, central, and southern Nigeria should brace for stormy weather, with a combination of cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and intermittent rainfalls predicted across the country.

Central Region

In the central states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, and Niger, NiMet predicts cloudy to partly cloudy mornings followed by scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains later in the day throughout the forecast period.

Monday: Cloudy skies with sunny spells in the morning, with localised thunderstorms expected by afternoon and evening.

Tuesday: Cloudy intervals in the morning, followed by thunderstorms and light rain, especially in the FCT, Nasarawa, and Niger.

Wednesday: Morning cloud cover giving way to thunderstorms and moderate rainfall from the afternoon through to the evening.

Northern Region

The northern states are expected to experience more intense thunderstorm activity.

Monday: Morning thunderstorms in parts of Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno, Kebbi, and Kaduna, with isolated storms extending across the region later in the day.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with patches of cloud in the morning will give way to widespread thunderstorms and rainfall by afternoon.

Wednesday: Thunderstorms will begin in the morning over Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, and Taraba, with continued storm activity into the evening across the region.

Southern Region

Coastal and inland states in the south will experience consistent rainfall throughout the period.

Monday: Cloudy conditions in the morning over states such as Imo, Abia, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and the Niger Delta region, followed by moderate showers across the zone by afternoon.

Tuesday: Early morning rain is expected in parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa, with moderate rainfall predicted across the region later in the day.

Wednesday: Cloudy morning skies will precede moderate to heavy rains, particularly over Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa.

NiMet has urged residents to take safety precautions during this period, especially in areas vulnerable to flash floods or wind damage.

The agency warned that strong winds could accompany thunderstorms, potentially causing fallen trees and structural damage, and advised the public to stay away from tall trees during stormy conditions.

