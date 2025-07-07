Urhobo leaders pass vote of confidence in Tantita management

The Coordinators of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) and the President Generals (PGs) of Urhobo communities have firmly rejected a call by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) urging the Federal Government to terminate the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to the company.

In a robust show of support held during a well-attended press conference in Ughelli on Monday, over 3,000 Tantita operatives and community leaders passed a unanimous vote of confidence on the management of Tantita Security Services, its promoter, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), and key executives including Kestin Pondi and Dr Paul Bebenimibo.

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, Daniel Okpetsagha, President General of Ugborhen community, described the UPU’s position as misleading and unrepresentative of Urhobo interests.

“As of today, Tantita employs over 3,500 Urhobo indigenes across 88 communities in 16 Urhobo kingdoms, making it the highest employer of labour in Urhobo land,” Okpetsagha said.

He added that every oil-bearing community within Urhobo territory has active participation in securing national assets, noting that almost 4,000 Urhobo youths earn monthly wages as Tantita operatives and coordinators.

“From Iwhremeragha to Unenurhie, Kokori to Oguname-Olomu, Tantita is deeply embedded through our people. Every kilometre of pipeline in Urhobo land is protected 100% by Urhobo indigenes,” he stressed.

The leaders pointed out that the company’s operations have drastically reduced oil theft, illegal refining, pipeline vandalism, and environmental degradation over the past two years.

Reacting to claims in a recent UPU publication suggesting a “General Assembly of Urhobo People” passed a resolution against Tantita, the coordinators challenged the credibility of the said meeting.

“Can the UPU produce the minutes of that assembly, the notice, or the actual date it was held? This form of entrepreneurship runs contrary to the values of UPU and must be resisted by all Urhobos,” they stated.

President General of the Evwreni community, Chief Ukpebitere, cautioned against attempts to sow division between the Urhobo Nation and Tantita for personal gain. “We call on all Urhobo sons and daughters to ignore such divisive publications and continue to support Tantita’s transformative work,” he said.

The event concluded with the adoption of a formal motion of confidence in Tantita, moved by the National President of the Urhobo Youth Council, Mr Godspower Enerho.

The leaders affirmed their continued commitment to protecting national infrastructure while fostering unity, peace, and prosperity within the Urhobo nation and beyond.