Oyebanji urges new Ekiti CJ to lead judiciary with integrity

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated the sixth Chief Judge of the state, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, urging him to lead the state’s judiciary with utmost integrity.

Justice Ogunmoye, who has been acting since November 2024, succeeded the late Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, who died last year.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday, the governor commended the new head of the judiciary for his capacity and remarkable record in the system and advised him to ensure justice for all, irrespective of any considerations or interests.

Oyebanji acknowledged the sacred role of the judiciary in society, saying, “There is more to be done in order to continuously raise the bar and to ensure prompt and efficient service delivery that meets global standards.”

Advising Justice Ogunmoye on the expectations of the administration from his leadership, Governor Oyebanji reiterated his commitment to the independence of the judiciary and support towards achieving an effective justice system.

Oyebanji said, “Your Lordship, history will judge you not by the accolades you receive today, but by the legacy you leave behind after your tour of duty. In this position, courage and integrity must be your constant companions. Let it be said in years to come that under your leadership, the judiciary of Ekiti State reached a higher standard—one that ensured justice for all, regardless of status, gender, or circumstance.

“It is therefore my hope that under your leadership, our judicial officers will continue to make Ekiti State Judiciary a beacon of excellent examples. I encourage you to carry out your duties with utmost integrity and fear of God. Together, we will continue to build a greater state where justice and peace shall reign.

“As the Executive arm of government, we reaffirm our commitment to the independence of the judiciary. We will continue to support judicial reforms, provide resources for improved infrastructure, and promote initiatives that will enhance the delivery of justice across the state.”

Responding, Justice Ogunmoye commended Governor Oyebanji for his untiring support to the state’s judiciary, which he said has resulted in the series of achievements being witnessed in the system.

The new Chief Judge noted that under his leadership, the judiciary in the state would be transparent and accountable in line with the objectives of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

According to him, his mission would be to run a fully digitalised judiciary, improve infrastructure and enhance staff welfare, saying, “Lack of transparency brings absence of trust, and our focus is to ensure we have a judiciary that is transparent.”

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, expressed optimism that the judiciary under Justice Ogunmoye would witness unprecedented growth, considering his wealth of experience and expertise in the system.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE