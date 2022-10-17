Nigeria’s inflation rate in September hits 20.77% ― NBS 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
I Didn’t Write AGF For Further Detention Of Kanu After Court Judgement ― Ihedioha
The former governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has denied having link or written any letter to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for continuing detention of the leader of Independent People of Biafra…
MONDAY LINES: Peter Obi And His Enemies
Peter Obi’s enemies are very clever and audacious. They are determined to ruin him and the promise of his movement. Imagine, they appointed for him a certain Mr. John Ezeigbe Ughulu as his campaign coordinator…
4-Year-Old Boy Dies As Flood Ravages Over 65 Delta Communities
A four-year-old boy has been confirmed dead at Omosuomo town as flood submerges over 65 communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State…