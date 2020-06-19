Nigeria’s democracy at 21

The journey into pure democracy in Nigeria started from June 12, 1991, when an unprecedented free and fair election was conducted to usher in the democratic government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. This put an end to military rule in Nigeria and since, periodic elections have become legal tools

Though the journey has not been smooth as there are many hurdles to cross, it has not been too bad since we are still on course.

An appraisal of the four administrations since the inception of democracy has left much to be desired in the history of the nation. Democracy has suffered a lot of mishaps in these eras so much so that fundamental principles of democracy have been thrown overboard.

The 21 years of democracy in Nigeria still suggest that we are not mature, and as such incomparable with developed countries with their advanced democracy as they are older than us.

This is not to exonerate us from our ill democratic practices like election malpractices, nepotism, corruption, money politics, godfatherism etc, but despite this, we need to congratulate ourselves for the journey so far and be encouraged to do better and not derail as a worse civilian government is better than a benevolent military regime.

However, it is noteworthy that democracy has come of age in Nigeria at 21 years old and it calls for a moment of joy despite its shortcomings.

Fatai Adewuyi,

Ogbomoso.

COVID-19: Concerns Over Early Discharge Of Patients

When Mr Henry Adelakin (not real name) was discharged from the isolation centre after a second test revealed he was negative of the COVID-19 infection, his relatives were thankful that the worse was over. They had kept his infection a secret to avoid stigmatisation… Read Full Story

Another Harvest Of Arrests As EFCC Picks 16 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Ogun

It was another harvest of arrests on Wednesday as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 16 young men suspected to be internet fraudster both in Lagos and Ogun State… Read Full Story

FUOYE Student Found Dead In Boyfriend’s Hostel In OSPOLY, Iree

There was apprehension in Iree community of Boripe local government area of Osun State, as a 21year-old female student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Miss Faderera Oloyede was found dead in her boyfriend hostel room. Though circumstances surrounding her death was still sketchy as of the time of… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Wadume’s Trial: Matters Arising

ON March 16, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order compelling the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai, to produce in court, the 10 soldiers who allegedly killed three policemen in their bid to effect the escape of millionaire kidnapping kingpin, Bala Hamisu, alias Wadume… Read Full Story

