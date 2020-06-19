Oba of Benin needs to caution politicians on peace

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II should call politicians in Edo State together to ensure they have an agreement on maintaining peace.

He should task them to shun any act capable of disturbing public peace in the interest of law-abiding citizens of the state, especially at this period of party primaries in the state.

As a well-respected monarch both home and abroad, I am calling on Oba Ewuare II to use his office to summon all stakeholders in the politics of the state and advise them to tolerate one another and work for the common goal of bringing development to every nook and cranny of the state.

I want to make a passionate appeal to all aggrieved politicians in Edo state to seek redress in the court of law rather than engage in violent acts which are detrimental to social development.

We need peace in Edo State; the lives of law-abiding citizens of Edo State should be put into consideration at this crucial time. Edo State is a peaceful state under the current reign of Oba Ewuare II and the non-participation of royal fathers in partisan politics does not prevent them from calling their sons and daughters who are politicians to order, especially when it is clear that they are not treading the right path.

Kings are custodians of culture and should be able to speak to their subjects on the need to maintain peace irrespective of differences as they all have a stake in the development of the town and the state as a whole.

Jimoh Mumin, Esq.

Ibadan.

