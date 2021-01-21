Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 116,655 as NCDC confirms 1,964 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 116,655.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“1964 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-824 FCT-246 Plateau-166 Kaduna-128 Ogun-76 Nasarawa-74 Anambra-69 Edo-50 Rivers-45 Ondo-44 Niger-40 Oyo-38 Adamawa-35 Kano-31 Akwa Ibom-27 Gombe-19 Kwara-13 Ekiti-12 Delta-6 Kebbi-6 Bauchi-5 Ebonyi-4 Osun-3 Zamfara-1.”

