Softwork relaunches to address youth unemployment

Softworks Limited, a software development company has announced the re-launch of Softworks.xyz, a platform designed exclusively to address unemployment problems amongst young Nigerians by using technology to get freelance jobs.

Through Softwork, businesses and individuals can hire freelancers with graphic designing skills, websites and mobile app development, and digital marketing.

The tech innovation is the first of its kind in the nation’s media and technology space and was created specifically to benefit skilled and qualified Nigerians seeking employment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Softworks, Noah Ibrahim, explained that it sought to use the platform to promote specific services that address the needs of employers by bringing freelancers together on the site.

He said, “Unemployment is prevalent in our society today. Owing to the pandemic, the statistics of unemployment surged to the highest we have seen in recent times.

“For this reason, we sought out an innovative way to solve this problem. The demand for some certain skills is currently on the rise, our mission is to create a hub where employers can access the skills that they need in their organization by connecting them with freelancers.”

Through this platform, employers will be able to engage directly with freelancers by simply assessing their competence in certain skills using performance ratings, completed jobs and peer testimonials.

This will allow businesses to access people with specific knowledge and understanding unique to certain job functions that would normally be difficult to find during recruitment processes like blockchain programmers or software developers in highly specific coding languages.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Softwork relaunches to address Softwork relaunches to address

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Softwork relaunches to address Softwork relaunches to address

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE