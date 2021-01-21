Insecurity: Yoruba youth group backs Akeredolu’s ultimatum to herdsmen in Ondo

The Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC) has backed the decision of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to ban open grazing by herdsmen and the directive for them to move out from the forest reserves as a move that would ensure maximum security of lives and property in the state.

The president of OYC, Oluyi Akintade Tayo in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday noted that the action of the governor must be supported by all stakeholders in the zone, adding that the criminal elements under the guise of herdsmen had committed heinous crimes in the state.

Oluyi said, “Following the rising cases of kidnappings, killings and endless attacks on unsuspecting victims by herdsmen on major highways across the South-West of Nigeria, the Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC) commend the brave decision of the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ban open grazing by cattle herders across the state and order the vacation of the state forest reserves by those inhabiting thereof.

“While the spate of killings across the state calls for the attention of all stakeholders, we see the action of the governor as one step towards arresting the insecurity challenges ravaging the land. We see the pronouncement of the governor as one needed for our security agents to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring the security of lives and properties. It is also an opportunity to fish out these criminals hiding under the picture of herdsmen to perpetuate evil.”

The group advised the governor to be committed to the effectiveness of the Amotekun security outfit by providing, ” the needed institutional, moral and political support for the Amotekun security network to live up to its mandate.”

