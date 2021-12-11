Nigerians suffering under APC ― PDP

Nigerians have continued to suffer under the All Progressive Congress (APC) as insecurity and unemployment have become the order of the day in an economy that is in shambles.

This is according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which observed in a statement by its new National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba Saturday, that the main opposition party’s goal is to unseat the ruling party in 2023.

“Under the APC, Nigerians continue to experience insecurity ravaging the country, unprecedented unemployment, an economy in shambles, almost collapsing, the Naira falling daily, industries are packing up daily, education standards falling, the health sector in comatose, infrastructure decay and stagnation and scaringly disunity and suspicion pervades the country by nepotism and tribalism,” the PDP stated.

According to the statement, “The goal of the new leadership of the party under the National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu is to install a PDP government in 2023 and ensure that our country becomes more united, improved security of lives and property, improve the economy by implementing well thought out policies and programs, pay special attention to infrastructure especially electricity and rail transport.”

It said the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP appreciated the unprecedented courage displayed by Nigerians in the last six years of “the corrupt, inept, inhumane and wicked APC government.”

The PDP national leadership, therefore, urged citizens to be steadfast and vote for the PDP in the 2023 election “to Rescue and Rebuild our country Nigeria.”

With the inauguration of the new NWC, the PDP also congratulated Nigerians for “the beginning of a new dawn and the start of a process signalling the exit of the most clueless, most uninformed and most embarrassing regime since independence.”

