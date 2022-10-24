Nigerians should restrict themselves from going to Dubai, NIPSS DG reacts to visa ban

The Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, has expressed displeasure over the visa ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and called on Nigerians to call the bluff banning themselves from going to Dubai either for business or pleasure.

Professor Omotayo stated this while delivering his goodwill message on Monday at the Leadership and Management Retreat for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State.

He said Nigeria should not allow itself to be boxed into a corner without any cogent reason, adding that as Nigerians that have self-pride, there’s the need for self-restriction from going to Dubai.

“I have been to Dubai several times. I don’t see any big deal going to Dubai. As Nigerians that have self-pride, we should ban ourselves from going to Dubai. Is it the hotel or the sea that is unique to the world? I don’t think we should be at the mouth of any country.

” We have what it takes to be better than Dubai. The Emirates did not make the place themselves; it is a combination of people from all walks of life that made Dubai. We should give ourselves a self-ban; we have nothing to lose, “he said.

The DG who said Nigeria is in the era of destructive leadership, charged Nigerians, especially the elites, to change their perception of the way things are being done, adding that there should be different approaches and perceptions towards issues affecting the country.

“We are in the era of destructive leadership. You cannot continue to do things the way you have been doing them. We must begin to have a different perspective on doing things. We must exchange ideas; we cannot afford to continue to move in a circle; we must reflect on ideas; we must create an avenue for solutions to our problems,” she said

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Mrs. Daju Kachollom Shangti, decried the gap in knowledge and awareness about administrative procedures, ongoing civil service reforms, strategic thinking and government policies, especially on the need to have relevant data to carry out the mandate to achieve National Development Plan 2021–2025.

She also pointed out the yearning gaps in communication and administrative procedures between the ministry’s headquarters and its parastatals, adding that the gaps contributed to the hindered quality of delivery of the ministry’s mandates.

However, achieving this will require complementary efforts and teamwork by all of you. It would be nearly impossible to change the narrative and reposition the federal ministry of labor and employment as a grade-A ministry without your assistance.

