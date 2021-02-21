Nigerians must confront security challenges, proffer solutions ― POHAN

Following the spate of insecurity challenges confronting Nigeria as a country, citizens, either as groups or individual, Nigerians have been charged to take ownership of their safety by banding together against the common enemy and proffer permanent solutions.

National President, Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria (POHAN), Dr Moses Bashorun Esiyin, made this call to Nigerians in Abuja.

Esiyin who addressed journalists after POHAN PAU Leadership Summit said Nigerians must take their safety into their hands as security is everybody’s problem.

He said the best option open to Nigerians and her stakeholders was for all to come together and, brainstorm on the way to band together and proffer lasting solutions.

“There is no better time than now for stakeholders and leaders to come together to share ideas and align their thoughts as the burden of our nation shoulders squarely on us all and we have got to do our best to contribute to its growth,” he stated.

“Everybody must begin to be security conscious the way the world is going, if you are not, then you are not helping the Government and police to be able to overcome.”

“If you do your own part and the Government does its own part, gradually effectively we will overcome insecurity.

“The advice is for the youths to come on board and be part of the Government, to ensure that you are information carriers that security agencies can use these valuable pieces of information to tackle insecurity.”

He said South American University, Pan American College and the Institute of Science Management and Technology (JPTS) are partnering on leadership with POHAN to inculcate leadership skills in the students.

“POHAN stands for efficient and effective public service in Nigeria and the only way we can inculcate leadership order in Nigeria to ensure that the younger ones in school learn from leaders speaking so that they can put to use what they came here to learn.

“To prove that what we are doing is not a facade, the students you are seeing are online from these universities. So that those who are conferred with honorary Doctorate degrees in leadership and governance can know that this is not just a thought but a reality

“That is why you see about 500 students graduating today and about 400 matriculating.”

