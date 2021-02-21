Okowa mourns aide killed in Sapele

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the death of Comrade Okiemute Sowho, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Sapele, on Saturday.

The late Sowho was until his untimely death, a Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor.

Tribune Online reports the aide was shot dead at close range around 6 p.m. on Saturday in Sapele, around Akintola road close to the Adeniyi end of the town.

Report said the deceased had gone to check a building when the assailants surfaced from nowhere and opened fire on him, before speeding away.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor directed Police authorities in the state to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing his assailants to book.

He urged security operatives not to leave any stone unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act.

OKOWA stated that the death of Sowho was quite painful as he was a politician, who was a strong pillar of support in youth mobilization, especially in Sapele area.

“I was shocked to hear of the killing of Okiemute Sowho. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community, local government and indeed, the state, will remain an inspiration for other youths in politics.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the death of Mr Okiemute Sowho, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I commiserate with his family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Let me urge all Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace, and report all suspicious movements and acts to security agencies,” Okowa said.

