Don’t let religion, ethnicity disintegrate Nigeria, Clergy warns FG

Worried by the incessant kidnappings and killings of innocent citizens, the Primate of the First African Church Mission (Inc.), His Eminence, Dr Sunday O. Matilukuro, has urged the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion in order to ensure that religion, ethnicity or personal interests are not allowed to disintegrate the country.

He said unless President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government takes a decisive step to address the high level of insecurity facing the country, it may snowball into civil war.

The clergy who noted with dismay that the gap between the rich and the poor is astronomically getting wider appealed to the president to endeavour to close the gap, stating that government must attend to the economy in order to improve the lives of its citizens.

The Primate made this known, on Sunday, while speaking at the February session of the General Council themed: “My Presence Shall Go With Thee,” held at St. George’s Cathedral, Ipaja/Awori diocese where he charged the government to stand up for the unity of the country.

“Our dear country Nigeria is currently passing through a lot of turmoil. Movements within the country (especially by road), is getting increasingly dangerous. Cases of self-protection are strangely on the increase in our country, coupled with the high cost of living without a commensurate increase in incomes.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is astronomically on the increase. The number of worried and agitating bodies is seriously on the increase. Without doubts, these are signs of government failure.

“Our leaders must rise up to the occasion now. If there is any time to be more circumspect about the peace and unity of Nigeria, it is now. Although I have made the following statements before, please permit me to repeat them again that the strength of Nigeria is in her unity,” he said.

According to him, not much could be done on ecumenism due to the Covid-19 outbreak which has made large gathering almost impossible.

“The world council of churches could not meet as scheduled to formally admit new member churches. The meeting has tentatively been fixed for this year, believing that the Covid-19 virus would have been put under control.”

In his welcome address, the Lay President of the church who is also the Oba-Elect of Maigida, Ayobo Ipaja, Prince Owen Alao Adeniran, welcomed the delegates to the General Council meeting and urged them to be selfless in the service to God and humanity.

“We thank God for the session because it is a divine session that is devoid of unnecessary bickering and rancour amongst our members who conducted themselves in an orderly manner and we give glory to God for a successful hosting of the session,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers so that the institution will play a positive role in the prevention of crimes and nation-building.

