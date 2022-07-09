Nigerians having last Sallah under gloom, doom atmosphere — Ayu

The current Sallah will be the last that Nigerians will celebrate under an atmosphere of doom and gloom, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said.

Giving the assurance in his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir on Saturday, he, however, praised the indomitable spirit of the citizens who, he observed, will not allow the current economic uncertainties to dampen their celebration.

The main opposition party boss said: “Many things are not right with our people and the beloved nation as we celebrate this year’s Sallah Holiday. Still, we celebrate and give thanks to God because our faith is stronger than our fears.

“Nigeria has never had it so bad. But we refuse to let fear kill our joy. We are Nigerians. We don’t give up. We believe the darkest hour comes before dawn.

“This is why we hold on in spite of everything. We mourn our dead. We bury our loved ones. We hold our breaths as we travel. We borrow money to pay ransom to kidnappers. Still, we celebrate. Our hope is stronger than our worries, and that Hope is in a brighter future.

“We refuse to let economic uncertainties dampen our celebration. We may not have money to slaughter rams and we may not afford the bare necessities of life, still, we celebrate. Our faith in God’s benevolence remains unshaken and unshakable.”

While noting that it was his pleasure to felicitate with the Muslim Umaa in Nigeria and, indeed worldwide, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration, Ayu affirmed that the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir is in “the sacrifice, love, selflessness, piety and faith as exemplified by Prophet Abraham in the Quran. And I urge the Muslim Umaa not to lose sight of these virtues as they celebrate and pray for our dear Nigeria.”

He added: “I am excited to remind you that this is the last Sallah Holiday we will be having under an atmosphere of gloom and doom. They slaughter us, still, we slaughter our rams in peace, knowing that Hope is coming.

“It is on this note that I wish Nigerians, and especially my Muslim friends and brothers, happy and memorable Sallah celebrations.”

