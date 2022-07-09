Two years closure of borders got Nigerians back to farm — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, observed that the two closures of the nation’s borders ordered by his administration got a lot of Nigerians back to the farm.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, in Daura, Katsina State, he said those who took the decision to return to farm are not regretting it as he said Nigeria can now feed itself as a result and as well export rice.

He hoped that this year’s rain will be enough to enable farmers to have bountiful harvests.

While noting that people know those who are organising themselves and attacking others and institutions, Buhari urged that such criminals be exposed.

He said: “We are praying that the rainy season will be good for the production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities. The people know them. So, let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families.”

President Buhari said increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

He said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled their name and their family reputation.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), at the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the President had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

“He has done well to ensure peace and turnaround of the economy, and all that is within his capacity to promote safety in Nigeria. He remains a man of integrity and we are proud of his achievements.

“For more than seven years, he has been working for the good of the country. We pray that God will surround him with people that will help him,” he said.





The Emir said the community had always been proud of the President, knowing his penchant for fairness, justice and upholding the rule of law.

“No one can accuse him of theft or any form of corruption. We the people of Daura are behind you, Mr President. The work you have done for the community and the country, it is only God that will reward you,” he said.

President Buhari walked most of the way home from the prayer ground to felicitate with people in Daura, eliciting cheers, prayers and praises.

The President also advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another, urging more travel, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

He gave the admonition when he received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura at his country home.

He said regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

A separate statement by Shehu quoted the President as saying: “Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since the Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality.”

The President said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

The President told the youth Corps to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, to ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs. What happens when the government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” President Buhari said.

The President said the Youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Douglas Damina, thanked the President for encouraging the sustenance of the NYSC and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

“Mr President we pray that the Almighty God will accept your prayers and remember your sacrifices for the nation, “ he said.

Damina told the President that the Corps members had achieved a lot in community development, renovating three motor boreholes, training 350 youths in various skills, and encouraging proper hygiene, especially among women.

The President donated two bulls, ten rams and the sum of N1,000,000 (One million naira) to the corps members for the celebration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE