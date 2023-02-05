Pastor Moses Adeyinka of the Christ Glory Church, Ilorin, Kwara State, has admonished Points of Sales (POS) operators in the country to do their business with fear of God, as Nigerians struggle to get the new naira notes.

Adeyinka, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged the POS operators not to add to the sufferings of the masses.

According to him, most POS operators are hiding under the currency swap to charge customers high fee for their transactions.

“It is very unfair to cheat people under the guise of business. Be considerate and stop using the country’s situation to hurt customers.

“Always have the fear of God in you. Business does not mean you should not have conscience,” he counselled.

The cleric also called on the Federal Government to ensure that the redesigned notes is in circulation for the convenience of citizens.

He also called on government to closely monitor the activities of Bank managers and POS operators at this critical time of currency swap to guard against shady deals.

Adeyinka, however, advised customers at banks to be polite and stop causing unnecessary tension on queues.

NAN reported that several commercial banks in parts of llorin metropolis still receive hundreds of customers on daily basis seeking for the redesigned Naira notes both at the banking hall and ATM machines.

Some law enforcement agents in mufti and uniforms were seen at in several banks trying to maintain law and order.





