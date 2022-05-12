Nigerians anxious about my position can have heart attacks ― Emefiele

•Meets Buhari behind closed doors

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Nigerians anxious about my position can have heart attacks, Court asked to sack Emefiele , CBN introduced PAVE, CBN boosts wheat production, fixes value chain, PoS NUBAN, CBN, Bankers committee, National Theatre, FG, fFederal Government

Amid controversy over his perceived presidential ambition, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said anyone anxious about his position can go ahead and have heart attack.

The apex bank’s chief made the comment while emerging from a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He had been accosted by reporters who sought his perspective on the presidential directive for appointees seeking elective positions to resign.

Emefiele noted that there was nothing to report on the issue, saying: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.’

When reminded that Nigerians are anxious about your position, he stated: “Let them have heart attacks. It is good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

The CBN Governor has been enveloped in controversy in recent times over his legal tussle for the right to remain in office while pursuing his political ambition.


It was not clear whether his meeting with the President Thursday has any connection with the circular directing all such appointees to resign Monday, May 16, 2023.

A copy of the circular issued by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, was addressed to the CBN boss.

Emefiele has already had the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) collected for him to contest the presidential ticket of the party.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Ita-Giwa, other Cross River indigenes laud Ayade’s presidential ambition

Latest News

CBN links cashless policy to increased electronic banking risks

Latest News

You have the right to challenge freezing of your bank accounts in court, Akeredolu…

Top News

CBN obtains court injunction to freeze #EndSARS protesters’ bank accounts

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More