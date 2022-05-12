Nigerians anxious about my position can have heart attacks ― Emefiele

Amid controversy over his perceived presidential ambition, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said anyone anxious about his position can go ahead and have heart attack.

The apex bank’s chief made the comment while emerging from a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He had been accosted by reporters who sought his perspective on the presidential directive for appointees seeking elective positions to resign.

Emefiele noted that there was nothing to report on the issue, saying: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.’

When reminded that Nigerians are anxious about your position, he stated: “Let them have heart attacks. It is good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

The CBN Governor has been enveloped in controversy in recent times over his legal tussle for the right to remain in office while pursuing his political ambition.





It was not clear whether his meeting with the President Thursday has any connection with the circular directing all such appointees to resign Monday, May 16, 2023.

A copy of the circular issued by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, was addressed to the CBN boss.

Emefiele has already had the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) collected for him to contest the presidential ticket of the party.

