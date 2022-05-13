2023: SGF writes ambassadors, heads of parastatals, others with political ambition to vacate seats

IN line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, the Federal Government has released a list of categories of persons seeking to contest in the 2023 elections, that should resign immediately.

The President’s directive, was in conformity with the provisions of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which expects all affected persons to resign from their offices on or before Monday 16th May 2022, so as not to jeopardize the chances of the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, conveyed the list of affected public officials in a circular dated 11th May, 2022 with reference number, Ref. No.SGF/OP/l/S.3/Xll/173 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Heads of Parastatals and Agencies of the Government among others.

The affected persons are all ministers, heads and members of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals of government, ambassadors, as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

The affected ministers are to hand over to ministers of state where they exist or to the permanent secretary, where there is no minister of state, for smooth running of the machinery of government and foreign missions.

The circular read: “Mr President has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors and other political officeholders to contest the upcoming Presidential, Gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies elections.





“Consequently, Mr President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 General Elections, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all Ministers, Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign Missions, affected Ministers are to hand over to Ministers of State where they exist or to the Permanent Secretary, where there is no Minister of State. Ambassadors shall hand over to their Deputy Heads of Mission or the most Senior Foreign Service Officer in line with established practices.

“Similarly, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals are to hand over to the most senior Director/Officer as may be peculiar to the organisation, in line with the service-wide Circular No. SGF.50/S. Il/C.2/268 of 4th December 2017.

“The contents of this circular and the incidental directives, takes effect immediately,” he said.