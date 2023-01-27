Nigerian youths urged to stop wasting time on social media insulting others

An anti-corruption ambassador, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, has implored Nigerian youths to strategically position themselves for strategic development of the country and not waste their time on social media insulting leaders.

Adeyemo specifically charged the youth to pay attention to the manifestos of those seeking elective offices during the general election and quickly key into their electioneering promises for strategic self-development.

The realtor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, gave the advice at the 17th year anniversary of Gateway News Update, which also conferred on him an Award of Excellence.

At the event where other distinguished personalities were also awarded, a retired Permanent Secretary, Adekunle Adepite, delivered the award lecture titled, “Role of Community Media & The Public/Civil Servants at Election Period.”

Adeyemo said, given his personal experience, it is quite possible for an average Nigerian youth to succeed in the country without resorting to crimes, fraud of leaving the country for greener pastures.

“I want to use this opportunity to implore Nigerian youths to position themselves for development. This is very important. They should look at the manifestos of those seeking elective offices and key into their deliverables.

“For example, in Ogun State, we have a candidate that is already building an Agro cargo airport. An average Nigerian youth and electorate ought to have keyed himself into that project as we are doing in Pelican Valley. We have keyed into it. We are developing a farm estate of which it is domiciled in the agriculture zone of the state master plan.

“And it is going to be the first farm estate in the state that has full layout approved by the government. That is the power of positioning because we are positioning ourselves strategically for potential development. We are taking advantage of the cargo airport.

“So, I want to urge the average Nigerian youth to key into the development that is coming and not go on to the social media to insult leaders and those seeking elective offices,” Adeyemo said.

