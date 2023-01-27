Your deployment to Yobe is God’s will, Buni charges Corps members

“I want you to consider your deployment to the state as the will of God”

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has enjoined the Corps members posted to the State to consider their posting as the will of God.

The Governor, therefore, charged them to imbibe the ground norms of the NYSC, in order to fortify themselves for the greater challenges ahead.

The Governor made the charge in an address delivered on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Corps members deployed to Yobe State at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Dazigau on Friday 27th January 2023.

Represented by Prof Mohammed Munkaila, Commissioner for Higher Education, the Governor said, “I know that the three (3) weeks period of the orientation exercise will demand of you; strength, discipline, tolerance and some level of sacrifice. But be rest assured that all of these will individually and collectively form the foundation upon which your tomorrow will be built upon.”

He also said, “I speak from my observation of the kind of mentoring and leadership training the Scheme has continued to bequeath to Corps Members over the years which has made them to contribute meaningfully to the peace and progress of the country.”

“Therefore, I will like to draw your attention on the need for you to take the orientation programme seriously. It will provide you with the opportunities and necessary exposure required to re-adjust your lives and build up your self-confidence,” he assured.

Mai Mala Buni added that “I urge you to participate fully in all camp activities. It is worthy to mention that the relevance of the NYSC Scheme in today’s Nigeria is undisputedly and positively overwhelming; hence, your actions or inactions from today will greatly make or mar the enviable position of the Scheme in the heart of its beneficiaries and government.”

According to the Governor, “I am delighted to be part of this very significant occasion of the induction and Swearing – in Ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ stream I Corps Members deployed to Yobe State. Let me join your families, friends and well-wishers to congratulate you on the successful completion of your academic studies both here at home and overseas which qualified you for mobilisation for national service.”

“Having said that, I sincerely welcome you to Yobe State, without doubt, I want you to consider your deployment to the state as the will of God. On the strength of which I enjoin you to see this exercise as a clarion call for you to contribute your quota towards the development and advancement of a greater and better Nigeria,” he said.





The Governor further told the Corps members, “My dear compatriots, as you have taken the Oath of Service today, bear in mind that you are venturing into carving a name for yourselves.”

He concluded saying, “On this note, I will again like to reiterate the commitment of government to accord top most priority to the welfare and security of Corps Members in any part of the state. I have directed all security agencies and community leaders not to rest on their oars in ensuring a conducive environment is created for all to thrive.”

“Consequently, government will continue to improve facilities, infrastructures as well as the general face lift, upgrade and reconstruction here on camp. This is with the view to encourage training and learning under a serene atmosphere in line with the agenda of our administration to improve the human capacity of all and sundry to effectively contribute their quota to the peace and development of our dear state,” he assured.

Earlier in her address, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, Yobe State Coordinator NYSC stated that the orientation course is the pivot upon which other programmes of the service year rest on, to this extent Corps Members will be exposed to programmes and activities that will give them a better understanding of the objectives of the NYSC Scheme as well as the Environment, Language and the Culture of their host community.

She added that, consequently, a comprehensive programme has been packaged which includes: Military Drills, Man ‘O’ War and Leadership Training, Language Studies, Entrepreneurship Lectures, Sports etc. which you are expected to undergo during the orientation course for the purposes of training, learning and mentorship.

“In this regard, I urge you to participate in all the camp activities which are mandatory as you will derive immense benefits from the activities. Equally, you MUST obey ALL camp rules and respect camp officials as acts of insubordination will not be condoned. Note; your assessment for the service year commences right here from this camp,” she urged.