Emir of Bauchi loses younger brother, Ibrahim

He was discovered dead in his house within the Emir’s Palace two days after he was last seen alive around the Palace and…

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Emir of Bauchi
Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at the Emir's Palace on condolence

Malam Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu, one of the younger brothers to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu is dead.

He was discovered dead in his house within the Emir’s Palace two days after he was last seen alive around the Palace and his remains was buried late Thursday evening in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

Late Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu was the last born of the late Emir of Bauchi, Dr Suleiman Adamu. He died in his 30s and was yet to be married.

ALSO READ: Taraba Rep member decries abuse of rule of law against APC members

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad on Friday, led a powerful government delegation including leadership of the PDP in the state to condole the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu over the death of his younger brother, late Malam Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu.

While condoling the Emir and his family over the tragic loss, the Governor described the late Ibrahim as a youthful humble person who always respected his elders.

Bala Mohammed prayed to God for the repose of his soul as well as the family, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

In his response, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu thanked the Governor and his entourage for the condolence praying God to reward them.

You might also like
Latest News

2023: We’ll vote Bala Mohammed for prompt response to farmers-herders clashes –…

Latest News

Bauchi govt calls for calm over allocation of 50 50 hectares of land for Christian…

Latest News

I will not use my office to influence smooth conduct of 2023 general elections…

Latest News

Waziri of Bauchi removed from office for the second time

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More