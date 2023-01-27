Emir of Bauchi loses younger brother, Ibrahim

He was discovered dead in his house within the Emir’s Palace two days after he was last seen alive around the Palace and…

Malam Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu, one of the younger brothers to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu is dead.

He was discovered dead in his house within the Emir’s Palace two days after he was last seen alive around the Palace and his remains was buried late Thursday evening in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

Late Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu was the last born of the late Emir of Bauchi, Dr Suleiman Adamu. He died in his 30s and was yet to be married.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad on Friday, led a powerful government delegation including leadership of the PDP in the state to condole the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu over the death of his younger brother, late Malam Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu.

While condoling the Emir and his family over the tragic loss, the Governor described the late Ibrahim as a youthful humble person who always respected his elders.

Bala Mohammed prayed to God for the repose of his soul as well as the family, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

In his response, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu thanked the Governor and his entourage for the condolence praying God to reward them.