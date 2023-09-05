The leadership of Anglican Christian Fellowship has described the foremost Nigerian Newspaper, Tribune as a media outfit worthy of partnering with.

This was disclosed during a visit by the leadership of the Christian fellowship body to formally inform the Management of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper about its forthcoming 10th 4-day annual National Convention, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, September 6th, in Oyo State.

While speaking at the meeting held at the Nigerian Tribune head office in Ibadan, the National President of the fellowship body, Evangelist Babatunde Titus Ogunjirin, appreciated the newspaper for its continuous support toward the body.

Eulogizing Tribune, the evangelist described the media outfit as an organization to partner with, adding that the visit became inevitable to return the kind favour from the media organization.

Recounting the role the media outfit played in the success of the 9th convention of the Christian Fellowship body, Evangelist Ogunjirin said an entire page of the paper was dedicated to the convention. He also explained how, on several occasions, information about the Christian body has been published at no cost.

He further disclosed that the nature of the reception given to the body by the media organization is a testament that Tribune is indeed a home to the Christian body, adding that a plan has been put in place to award the media organization in the Christian fellowship body prize-giving ceremony coming up on Thursday.

He said, “At the last convention, the 9th one that was held in Ikenne, we found that a whole page of the Tribune Newspaper was dedicated to the 9th annual convention.

“The church was actually asking ‘What is the relationship with this Tribune’ and without any relationship, when we wanted to publish our community, we had somebody who connected us and we found out we were given a discount. We looked at it that a Newspaper that is commercially oriented is thinking of such a thing. We said, Ooh, this must actually be a paper and organization to partner with.”

In return, the Chairman of African Newspaper of Nigeria (ANN), the publisher of Nigerian Tribune, Amb. (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on behalf of the management and staff of the organization, appreciated the Christian body for counting the Nigerian Tribune as one of its delights.

The chairman, who was represented at the meeting by the Chief accountant of the media outfit, Mrs. Oluremi Olufisayo, said the Newspaper is known for always acknowledging God in everything, stressing that the media outfit will not relent in its effort to continue supporting similar events to the convention.

She assured that Tribune will ensure appropriate media coverage is given to the 10th annual convention of the Christian body.





She said, “In this year’s annual convention that you are starting tomorrow, I want to assure you that we will feature it more than ever. We will feature to cover the program as well. We will also ensure all the programs will get a space in our paper.”

The meeting was well attended by the management and staff of the Newspaper and the management of the Anglican Christian Fellowship body.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE