The Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee set up to interface with the relevant security agencies to reduce kidnappings, assassinations and banditry in and around Isuikwuato and Umuwneochi LGA’s of Abia State, Hon. Obinna Aguocha on Tuesday averred that the House interventions and the security architecture in these areas have sent criminals and bandits on the run.

Hon. Aguocha, who expressed the view in a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents, disclosed that kidnapping activities are dramatically declining while farming and economic activities are rising.

According to him, the effort made so far is a work in progress, adding that plans are at an advanced stage to engage the governors of the Southeast, Traditional and Faith-based leaders, and critical stakeholders representatives to achieve lasting peace.

“It has become necessary to once again brief you on the security situation in the Southeast, particularly in the Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas of Abia State, and to update you on progress made so far.

“You recall that we have held several consultations and two public hearings, the last of which took place on the 24th of August, 2023.

“As a part of the search for a lasting solution, we have also engaged with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I am happy to announce significant progress in this regard, particularly on the need to put a stop to the Monday sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the southeast

“We have interfaced with relevant security agencies and Service Chiefs on the imperative to reduce kidnappings, assassinations and banditry in the South East.

“At this juncture, we wish to appreciate the President and C-in-C, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his support and encouragement in the pursuit of peace in the South East, which is evidenced by the presence and unalloyed support of the Service Chiefs in all of our public hearings.

“The committee also expresses our profound gratitude to the Honourable Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the 10th House of Representatives, as well as members of the Ad-hoc Committee to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnappings, assassination and banditry in and around Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

“Particular mention must be made of Dr Alex Otti, the Executive Governor of Abia State, for his fatherly interest in the work and activities of the Ad-hoc Committee, and for his determination to ensure the success of the committees Work. Perhaps the work of this ad-hoc committee Would not have been possible without the motion ably moved by Hon. Amaobi Ogan, the member representing Isuikwato and Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

“As we have continued to maintain, it is incumbent upon us to unite, transcending our differences in our search for sustainable solutions that will quell these security threats and pave the way for a brighter future.





“Be assured that we will not relent in this task until we achieve total peace in Abia State, South East geopolitical region and indeed, Nigeria,” he added.

