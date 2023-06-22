The Nigerian Navy in Calabar, Cross River State, rewarded the gallantry of a retired Rear Admiral Ekpenyong Itam Okpo by naming its newly built War College accommodation quarters in Calabar after him.

Before his retirement, Rear Admiral Ekpenyong Okpo was the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command.

Speaking on Wednesday in Calabar, during the commissioning of the Naval War College Nigeria Accommodation Quarters at Summit Hills, Calabar, the Commandant of the Naval War College, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, revealed that in just one year, the project, including four others at the college permanent site at Eleven-Eleven, had been completed.

The Commandant said the commissioning of the accommodation quarters for the personnel of the Naval War College in Calabar would impact the welfare of the staff members and also the quality of teaching and learning.

“About a year ago, this location was a jungle of a sort. Owing to the strategic vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, this project was initiated. This project will no doubt impact on the well-being and welfare of the college staff and equally impact positively on teaching and learning in the college,” Akinwande said.

He commended the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for conceiving and implementing the ideas, noting that “it is commendable that these projects are named after very senior officers, for their tremendous contributions to the Nigerian Navy.”

“Naming institutional structures after senior officers are a way of appreciating the tremendous contribution and support of such distinguished personality,” he stressed.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, represented the Chief of Naval Staff at the event.

Briefing the officers on the quality of the job done at the ultra-modern accommodation, the project manager of Falcon Eye Zero Limited Nigeria, Dr Tamunotonye Felix Owubkiri, gave a rundown of the accommodation quarters, stressing that despite the bad weather and inflation, the quarters were delivered in record time.

“We battled with weather and we battled with inflation as well, but we were still able to deliver this edifice in record time. The accommodation consists of 36 self-contained, 24 units of 1-bedroom flats, 8 units of 3-bedroom flats, a generator house, a volleyball court, and a medical centre.”

Responding, the special guest of honour, Retired Rear Admiral Ekpenyong Okpo, commended the Nigerian Navy for naming the accommodation quarters after him.





Expressing delight, he reiterated that a comfortable environment is crucial in improving productivity and urged the personnel not to relent in their effort to be on guard while protecting the maritime territory of Nigeria.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here on the occasion of the commissioning of the ultra-modern accommodation quarters named in my honour as the Naval War College plays a crucial role towards developing senior Naval leaders.”

“It is a well-known fact that a comfortable environment is one of the most important factors that can enhance productivity and facilitate continuous improvement,” he said.

