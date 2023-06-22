The District Head of Gagi community in Sokoto South Local Government Area, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabi, has applauded the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for its contribution in the development of health sector in the community.

The District Head stated this while speaking with newsmen at the premises of Primary Health Center, in Gagi community on Thursday.

The royal father described the contribution of the donor agency as unparalleled in the community.

He, however, assured that he will ensure that the community take ownership of all the facilities provided for them by UNICEF.

“We want to appreciate the efforts of Unicef and other donor agencies for their contribution towards good living conditions of our women and children in this community.”

He further called on men in the society to take responsibility over their women by encouraging them in attending ante-natal, post-natal as well as taking immunization for their children at designated hospitals.

He said apart from the provision of drugs and other nutritional items for the children and pregnant women in the community, Unicef further provides borehole, hand-washing machines, toilets for both male and female.

Earlier in her remarks, the country representative for Unicef, Ms Christian Munduate, said the agency is interested in good living conditions of women and children in the society.

She appealed to men in the community to encourage their wives attend medical facilities especially the pregnant and nursing mothers.

She assured that Unicef will continue to do it’s best in ensuring that women, especially pregnant women and children are well taking care of.