The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has called on the people of Benue State to cultivate the habit of protecting electricity installation in the State.

The managing director of the company, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed made the call on the heels of the vandalism of its 33KV towers.

Engr Bello who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah at Ade/Bende during a sensitization of communities disclosed that no fewer than 37 towers were vandalized by hoodlums.

He explained that if he had not moved the technical crew of the company to the site expeditiously, the situation would have led to calamity of grievous consequences.

He said, “If the towers had been left to tumble, apart from losing lives and property, most of Makurdi down to Gbajimba would have been without electricity supply”.

The JED MD however advised the people to take ownership of electricity installations in their environment by reporting by questioning suspicious movements around them.

“These assets belong to Jos Electricity Distribution Company but it is your own because you are the beneficiary of its services.

“If the facilities are allowed to be vandalized, it is certainly going to affect you in all ramifications. The economic activities of the areas affected will be put in comatose and the social life will be in a state of quandary and security will be compromised. We, therefore, need to be on the watch to prevent any form of vandalism,” he pleaded with the people.

In his remarks, the Regional Manager, of Makurdi Region, Joseph Kwaghgba urged the community leaders and chiefs to spread the message to all and sundry.

In his remarks, traditional ruler of the Ade/Bende Community, Tarveshima Zaki who spoke on behalf of others thanked the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for coming down to sensitize them on the dangers associated with the tower vandalism.

He promised to invoke traditional curses on those who carried out the ignoble activities.





