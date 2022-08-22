Nigerian Marketing Awards gets global endorsement

THE maiden edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards, scheduled for November 11, this year, recently got a major boost as it received the Awards Trust Mark Accreditation of the UK-based Independent Awards Standards Council (LASC).

The accreditation was consequent upon the application the organisers had written to the body, for the global accreditation of the maiden edition of the Award, designed to recognize marketing professionals that had distinguished themselves in the past one year.

In the letter conveying the awards, Member, The Independent Awards Standards Council (IASC), Karen Sutton said NMA is being issued the trust mark, following the successful prosecution of its application to the global body.

The Awards Trust Mark scheme is a not-for-profit accreditation programme run by The Independent Awards Standards Council with the goal of enhancing trust between those entering awards schemes, and the organisations running them.

With accreditation, the Nigerian Marketing Awards becomes the first marketing awards in Nigeria to achieve this status.

Expressing his delight at the development, the Founder, Nigerian Marketing Awards and Managing Consultant OE&E Consulting, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, noted that the accreditation would provide the opportunity for the Award to be listed in a global directory of awards.

