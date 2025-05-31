Nigerian engineers tasked on emerging local engineering challenges

Engineers in the country have been urged to rise to emerging engineering challenges and contribute their expertise towards the development of their communities and the nation at large.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Offa Branch, on Saturday in Offa, Kwara State, the National President of the NSE, Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntala, stressed the need to equip members with requisite skills, certifications, and global exposure to ensure competitiveness in the global arena.

She also called for stronger collaborations with academic institutions, industries, and other professional bodies.

Represented by the Vice President, Engineer Rachel Serumun Ugye, Oguntala tasked the newly inaugurated leadership of the NSE Offa Branch, led by Abdulfatai Yusuf, to embrace community engineering, describing it as one of the society’s flagship initiatives.

“It is a call for Engineers to deploy their expertise in solving practical challenges at the grassroots. I charge you to take up projects that deliver tangible impacts to communities such as clean water, renewable and sustainable energy, infrastructure development and rehabilitation as parts of our targets.”

She added, “Use your collective knowledge, networks and resources to lead development where it matters most,” noting that the strength of the NSE “lies in its ability to influence engineering policies and development decisions.”

Oguntala further encouraged the Offa Branch to build partnerships with local councils, the state government, and industries operating in the area.

“These relationships should be structured to enhance the relevance of engineering in policy formulation and project execution. Focus on STEM intensification. Furthermore, I encourage you to champion the growth of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education within your area.

“Our future lies in the hands of young people and it is our duty to mentor, support and inspire them. Partner with schools, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and industries.

“This will ensure a continuous pipeline of innovative and capable future engineers to sustain our country’s development.”

Also speaking at the event, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin — himself a member of the NSE — urged the pioneer chairman of the Offa Branch to reach out to inactive members and encourage their participation in NSE activities.

“Together, let us write the new chapter of engineering excellence for NSE Offa Branch,” he said.

In his inaugural speech, the new chairman, Engineer Abdulfatai Yusuf, said the occasion was more than a ceremonial event.

“It is a landmark in the journey of engineering growth, regional development, and professional empowerment,” he noted.

He stated that his leadership would promote innovation, collaboration, and service “not just for engineers, but for the entire Offa community and its environs.”

He expressed gratitude to the National Executive Council of NSE for approving the establishment of the Offa Branch, and appreciated the support received from the Ilorin Branch.

He commended the leadership of NSE and other stakeholders, including founding members and colleagues, who worked tirelessly to make the branch inauguration a reality.

He listed his mission and vision to include the establishment of a befitting Engineering Centre in Offa — a hub for meetings, training, and innovation — and the promotion of infrastructure development through active engagement with government and community leaders.

He also pledged to champion renewable energy solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and adaptable to local needs, as well as to host regular technical sessions, workshops, and general meetings to keep members professionally equipped and ethically grounded.

