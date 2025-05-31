250 million bees escape in Washington, Authority raises alarm

An estimated 250 million bees are now on the loose in a rural area of Washington state after a truck carrying approximately 31,751kg (70,000 pounds) of active beehives overturned on Friday.

The incident, bees escape, which occurred in Whatcom County, about 48km (30 miles) south of Vancouver and near the Canadian border, has prompted urgent warnings from local authorities.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued an immediate alert via its official social media page, cautioning the public to “Avoid the area due to the potential of bee escaping and swarming.”

Authorities swiftly sealed off parts of the affected area, advising residents and curious onlookers to maintain a safe distance of at least 200 yards (182 meters).

Officials, alongside bee experts, are currently on site working to recover, restore, and reset the numerous hives.

The primary objective is to safely re-hive the scattered bees and assist them in locating their queens – a crucial process that authorities estimate could take up to 48 hours to complete.

The unexpected release of such a massive number of bees poses a significant concern for both public safety and the well-being of the bee colonies themselves.

Source: Al Jazeera

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE