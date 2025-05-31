Adhere to teachings of Qur’an for prosperous Nigeria, Tinubu charges muslims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to strictly adhere to the teachings, values, and noble objectives of the Holy Qur’an in order for the country to achieve its greatness and fulfil its destiny.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Tinubu said, “This Qur’anic Recitation Competition is more than just a contest of vocal prowess, but is a spiritual journey, a testament to dedication, discipline and devotion.”

The president made this known during the grand finale of the President Tinubu’s Mother Qur’an Recitation Competition, organised by Senator Bashir Lado. He emphasised that the Qur’an is a complete guide for humanity and a source of light, wisdom, and solace.

He stated, “The Quran is the divine word of Allah, a complete guide for humanity, a source of lights, wisdom and solace, as such the need for strictly adhering to its teaching is been required for all the Muslims Ummah to change the narrative.”

Urging commitment to Islamic principles, Tinubu added, “I urge you all to strictly adhere to the teachings of this noble book as that will for sure lead us to a peaceful coexistence where a prosperous society devoid of hatred and bloodshed will be achieved.”

He further stated, “As we witness this beautiful Recitation today, let us all be reminded of the Quranic message of peace, unity, justice and compassion. Let us strive to continue love by its teachings, to embody its principles in our daily lives.”

Speaking at the event, the organiser, Senator Bashir Lado, said, “This assignment, Mr President, was not a mere administrative duty, it was a deeply personal mission that spoke to the values you embody: respect for legacy, fidelity to memory and everlasting power of maternal love.”

He continued, “When a man loses a father, he loses an anchor, but when a man loses a mother he loses the sky, the shade of unconditional love, the whisper of midnight prayers, the lap that comforted even the strongest man — all gone, save in memory.”

Lado noted that Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji left behind a rich legacy of values and spirit that now live on in her son, “a President who is a builder, a protector and a custodian of hopes in an era when many nations tremble in the wind.”

He also offered prayers for the late mother of former President Buhari, Hajiya Zulaihat Buhari, saying, “She raised in the former President a man of discipline and honour.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE