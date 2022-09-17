Nigerian Economic Summit rescheduled

By Collins Nnabuife-Abuja
Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has rescheduled the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #28) due to unforeseen circumstances.

NESG while confirming this development in a statement regretted the inconveniences the rescheduling may cause to all stakeholders preparing for the Summit.

The 28th Nigerian Economic Summit, initially scheduled to hold on the 24th and 25th of October, 2022, will now hold on the 14th and 15th of November, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, with virtual communication options.

The Summit will convene national and global leaders in government, business, politics, development, civil society, and academia to deliberate on issues in Nigeria’s transition year.

The statement said the rescheduling will enable the addition of critical sessions essential to achieving shared prosperity for the Nigerian people: details will be communicated shortly across all touch points.

“At the upcoming Summit, stakeholders will be galvanised to articulate the country’s development imperatives that satisfy the need for economic security, social justice, political stability and environmental sustainability with the intention of drawing lessons and insights from the past and present to set the economic policy agenda for sustainable economic development.

“We are grateful to all our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to convening soon in the national interest”, the statement added.

