Ganduje seeks removal of administrative bottlenecks in judicial sector

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has canvassed for the creation of an efficient system and structures which will remove administrative bottlenecks in the judicial sector.

He made the assertion while declaring open the maiden retreat for top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice held in Kano.

The governor who was represented by his deputy and APC gubernatorial candidate Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the theme of the event: “Enhancing System and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective Justice Sector Service Delivery” was well chosen in regards to the numerous challenges affecting the country.

He said: “The retreat, therefore, comes at an appropriate time for the top management of the ministry to explore right mechanisms which will guide them in discharging the primary function of the ministry that is the administration of justice in the country.”

According to him, the retreat will achieve its objective of articulating activities and programmes which will change the present state of affairs by enhancing the efficiency and fairness of justice delivery, improving integrity, accountability, transparency across the sector, strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various stakeholders.

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN explained that the retreat will afford them an opportunity for a review and self-assessment of their achievements as well as to identify the challenges and areas requiring revitalisation and then come up with innovative ideas to enhance their capacities to be more efficient and effective in achieving their institutional mandate.

His words: “I am assured that we have here with us in this retreat legal experts and management professionals who will share their wealth of knowledge and experience to keep us abreast with contemporary issues that could support us in actualising this mandate.”

While appreciating Governor Ganduje for hosting the retreat, the minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Justice is cardinal to the agenda of the government to build a strong and diversified economy, improved infrastructure and combat corruption and insecurity.





The Chairman House Committee on Justice represented by Hon. Abubakar Ahmed Yunusa pointed out that effective justice delivery is at the centre of democracy and society therefore any effort geared towards its sustainability is an effort in the right direction and precursor to delivering the dividend of democracy to the citizenry.