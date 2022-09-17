Osinbajo to represent Buhari at Queen Elizabeth II burial

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari during the events lined up for the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

He was expected to depart Abuja Saturday for the two-day event as he will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said ahead of the service, the Vice President will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, tomorrow, Sunday. Earlier on that day, the VP will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch. She passed on at 96 on the 8th of September this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Vice President will return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral.

