Ondo First Lady, deputy governor, grace Lead Award as Aderemi Hellen, others win big

The city of Akure, the Ondo State capital was agog with a heavy presence of dignitaries and celebrities including the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Akeredolu; Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa among others as they graced the much-talked-about Lead Award 2022.

The Dome, venue of the event was filled to the brim as celebrities from the movie and music circles rocked the red carpet in style.

It was a big day for popular entrepreneur and influencer, who is also the founder of MurrayKurves Secrets, Aderemi Hellen Fiyin as she bagged the prestigious award for sexual wellness and spiritual brand of the year amid cheers from her numerous fans and patrons.

While presenting the award, Mrs Akeredolu, urged the recipient to keep impacting the society through her commitment to the wellness of the people.

In her words, Aderemi, who was accompanied by her husband Elijah and her company’s brand manager, Idris Emir, said the award could not have come at a better time as “this is a recognition that would further spur me to do more in making life more comfortable for the people.

Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi, Singer, Jodie and Mr Nigeria International, Ajewole Emmanuel Odunnayo performed at the event.

Among other public figures who graced the event were The Attorney General of Ondo state and Senator Nicholas, among others.