Nigerian Citizen asks court to stop $22.7bn loan over South East exclusion

A Nigerian citizen, Aku Obidinma has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja with a suit challenging the federal government’s exclusion of the South East from the allocation in the $22.7 billion loan deal.

Obidinma alleged in the suit that the president acted in the sharing of the loan “pursuant to his ingrained discriminatory treatment against the indigenes of the southeast, tagged and shared to the indigenes of the other five geopolitical zones of Nigeria, for projects to be cited in those zones, from the loan as follows; Southwest $200,000,000; South-South $4,270,000,000; North West $6,372,000,000; Northeast $300,000,000; North Central $6,531,000,000; to the exclusion of all the other indigenes of Southeast of Igbo ethnic group, comprising of the Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.”

He, therefore, wants the court to declare the loan as “invalid, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever, as same is in breach, breaching and/or likely to breach the fundamental rights of the Applicant.”

The Applicant also averred that the loan is likely to breach the fundamental rights of “the entire indigenes of the Igbo ethnic group, of the Southeast of Nigeria, comprising of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, and States as provided for in 42(1&2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Articles 2, 13,19, 22 and 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap A9 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Articles 25(c)and 26 of The International Covenant On Civil And Political Rights,1976, Articles 2,7,21(2), and 22 Of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,1948.”

The Applicant contends that him and other indigenes of the Southeast states, of the Igbo ethnic group, are being discriminated against by virtue of the conducts of President Buhari, who discriminated against them, on the basis of their ethnicity, political opinion, and place of origin, in the distribution of projects accruing from the loan of $22.7 billion sought from, the Exim Bank of China, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

