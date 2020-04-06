Nigerian Breweries to raise N48bn from commercial paper

The management of Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed that it intends to raise up to N48 billion from the sale of commercial papers.

According to a disclosure to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) the company said the sale of the papers would commence from next Monday, saying the exercise would allow those not interested in buying stocks have the opportunity to invest in the business with the hope of making profit.

Nigerian Breweries noted that the debt instrument would come in series seven and eight, stating that while series seven would be for a tenor of 182 days, series eight would be for 270 days, while noting that the proceeds from the exercise would be used to support the company’s cost management initiatives and run its operations.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is pleased to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the continuation of its Commercial Paper (CP) programme with the launch of series seven and eight of the programme which opens on April 6, 2020.

“While series seven would be for a tenor of 182 days, series eight would be for 270 days.

“The CP programme aimed to rise up to a maximum of N48 billion to support the company’s short-term funding needs. The CP programme continues to provide the opportunity for non-equity investors to invest in the company, support the company’s cost management initiatives and serve as an additional source of funding for the company,” the statement said.

Fiction, Faction And Presidential Marabouts As COVID-20

In discussing the above, permit me to begin from a seemingly intangible occurrence that happened during the week that just ended. Yoruba Waka music genre singer, Salawa Abeni caused a stir on the information highway last Wednesday when she released her own nude pictures on social media. The 58-year-old musician was being… Read full article

We Have No Protective Gears, We Are Paid N1,000 Allowance For Three Days, Say Policemen Guarding Ejigbo Isolation Centre

Policemen guarding the Ejigbo isolation centre in Osun State on Saturday lamented over what they described as poor welfare and lack of protective gears for the discharge of their duties. This was just as all the returnees who tested negative and not from Osun State left the isolation centre in Ejigbo on Saturday for their… Read full story

Alleged Rape In Kogi: NMA Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged battering and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga… Read full story

We Did Not Put Ex-Presidential Aide Obono-Obla In Illegal Detention–ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practises and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has denied allegation that it put the Chairman of the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, in “malicious and illegal detention.” The agency said it was responding to the claim in a press statement issued on social media… Read full story

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Begins Distribution Of N500m Food Items

Kaduna State government on Saturday began distribution of the N500 million worth of food items in the eight pilot local government areas of the state. The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba disclosed this, while flagging off the distribution at Kaduna North local government which is… Read story

UPDATE: Chronic Kidney Disease Killed Enugu Health Commissioner ― Family

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, died of chronic kidney disease, the family of the late top government official has revealed. A statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Ugochukwu on-behalf of the deceased family which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Saturday stating that the late… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Begins Markets Fumigation This Week

Interim Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge has said the state will this week decontaminate (fumigate) markets spread across the state. As contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the decontamination would be carried out using experts… Read full stor

COVID-19: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Tests Negative

Unconfirmed reports have it that Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has tested negative after completing the first round of treatment for COVID-19. Though the story is trending in the social media, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement from the government unlike in the past when such… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE