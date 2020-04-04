COVID-19: Oyo begins markets fumigation this week

Interim Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge has said the state will this week decontaminate (fumigate) markets spread across the state.

As contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the decontamination would be carried out using experts from the University of Ibadan, with the exact date of the exercise to be communicated through the heads of markets.

This fumigation comes on the heels of the state recording an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to nine.

The latest case was said to be a close contact of the second confirmed case who subsequently developed symptoms.

The statement mentioned that the patient had been moved to one of the isolation centers in the state.

Among other measures to stem the pandemic, the state government said the diagnostic center located inside the University College Hospital had commenced testing of samples, with a commitment to ensure that result of test samples are ready within 24 hours.

Furthermore, the statement reiterated that the state government would soon roll out palliatives to residents once the modalities are worked out.

