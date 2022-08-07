Nigerian Breweries Plc appoints two new board members

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of two new board members – Mr. Ibrahim Puri from Nigeria and Mr. Ben Wessels Boer from The Netherlands, who will also serve as the new Finance Director of the company.

In a notice to the Nigeria Exchange Limited, signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, the appointment of Ibrahim Puri is effective August 1, 2022, while that of Ben Wessels Boer takes effect from September 1, 2022.

Until his appointment, Ibrahim Puri was an Executive Director with United Bank for Africa (UBA), responsible for the bank’s operations in Northern Nigeria. He joins the NB Plc board as a non-Executive Director with over 30 years of cognate banking experience encompassing operations, marketing, retail, corporate banking, and human resource management.

On his part, Ben Wessels Boer is the outgoing Finance Director, Al Ahram Beverages in Egypt, where his broad financial experience was deployed towards improving efficiency and business results despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the company.

He started his career with HEINEKEN in 2005 as a Finance Management Trainee and rose through the ranks, holding various senior finance roles within HEINEKEN Netherlands. He served as Manager Finance of HEINEKEN Netherlands Supply in 2014 and later in America as Manager Business Control in 2016.

Ben Wessel Boers replaces Rob Kleinjan, who completes his tenure as Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc on August 31, 2022 and has been appointed Finance Director for HEINEKEN, United Kingdom.

