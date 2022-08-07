Chancellor appeals for suspension of strike, promises full support to IBBUL

The Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Faruk Bahago has appealed for the suspension of ongoing industrial action by University Unions, promising to continue to give full support and cooperation to the growth and development of the Institution at any time.

The Chancellor made the appeal when members of the Management of the University led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Abu Kasim Adamu paid him a courtesy visit to his palace.

The Chancellor who is also the Emir of Minna appreciated the Management for the visit and expressed concern over the continued strike action.

He congratulated the Management for the achievements so far recorded in the University, especially for the full accreditation of some courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Dr Bahago expressed delight with the way the Management is piloting the affairs of the institution while promising to contact and dialogue with major stakeholders to ensure the completion of the abandoned projects on the campus.

Speaking earlier, Vice-Chancellor IBBUL, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu said members of the University Management were in the palace to update His Royal Highness on the growth and development of the institution.

He thanked the Chancellor for his usual speedy intervention during the crises between the Management and the University Unions, adding that more such royal interventions were needed for the smooth running of the institution.





The Vice-Chancellor informed the Emir that the University was preparing for another admission exercise for which 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 admissions are likely to be combined, and the online screening and result verification will soon commence.

Professor Adamu said if all things being equal, the Management is considering November this year for the 4th convocation ceremony to take place.

He added that the Chancellor’s assistance was needed in calling on the major stakeholders to rally round the institution for more support.

In a related development, the Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu has stressed the need to completely overhaul the security architecture in all tertiary institutions in the country.

This was contained in his welcome address during presentations by Chamsmobile e-education Solutions (CEEDS), LAAG Technology, Metaspec Consult limited and Metropolitan Industrial Technology limited who visited the University to interface with the Management on the technological means of providing additional security services to both public and private Institutions in Nigeria.

He expressed hope that the stories of kidnap, cultism and even examination malpractices would reduce to the nearest minimum if the overhauling is considered.

Professor Adamu maintained that a situation where students are deeply involved in all manner of crimes calls for a rethink, adding that stakeholders’ involvement in curbing the situation was urgently needed.

In his presentation the Residents Consultant of Chamsmobile and LAAG Technology, Mr Akindolu Victor Taiwo said it is very important for all Tertiary institutions across the country to restrengthen their security apparatus to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

He said security is everybody’s business and security challenges is one of the major issues bedevilling the country and the world at large, highlighting that gone were the days when we all rely on human to protect and provides security.

Mr Akindolu reiterated that it was paramount to devise means of complementing the existing security apparatus, with technology-based devices, aside from the fact that students are known for perpetrating havoc on the campus, some even after graduation.