The Labour Party has denounced media reports suggesting the possible arrest of its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, over an alleged violent takeover of political power.

The statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, clarified that Obi had rejected calls for violence immediately after the result was announced, rendering the allegation baseless.

The statement reads in part, “The Labour Party has been made aware of various trending stories in print and video suggesting that its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, will soon be arrested.

“The stories are laced with so-called prophecies calling for prayers for Obi, insinuating an imminent arrest. Ordinarily, such stories should not deserve our attention.

“However, we are concerned when the fabricated stories circulating are juxtaposed with video clips spliced from pre-election and campaign speeches, where Obi emphasised to Nigerian youths the importance of reclaiming our country.

“To contrive such videos as recent remarks and attempt to present them as current is simply mischievous, if not criminal. The ploy is evidently aimed at orchestrating false culpability and entrapment.

We must reiterate here for the record Obi’s adherence and commitment to the rule of law and advocacy for non-violent politics.”

“On March 1st, 2023, when INEC announced its election result at 4 a.m., Obi supporters across the country and in the diaspora pressured him to authorise a mass protest, but he declined, insisting that reclaiming Nigeria through him would come through a due and peaceful process, not via violence.

“The insinuation lately that Obi is orchestrating violence is a product of the imagination of the authors, an attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

The Labour Party emphasised, “Obi is not a violent man, but he believes justice must prevail, no matter how long it takes.

As a man of faith, the former Anambra State Governor strongly believes that a new Nigeria is possible following due process and does not need to push his supporters out into the streets to achieve it.





“The Labour Party, therefore, wishes to advise the prophets and soothsayers, whether real or imagined, to refrain from including Obi in their prophecies because his faith is in Nigerians and his God, not in imaginary fortune tellers.” The Labour Party stated.

