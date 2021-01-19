Nigeria records new 1,301 COVID-19 cases as total rises to 113,305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 113,305.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“1,301 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-551 FCT-209 Oyo-83 Plateau-65 Kaduna-64 Enugu-61 Rivers-44 Ondo-39 Benue-37 Akwa Ibom-31 Kano-19 Delta-18 Gombe-18 Ogun-16 Edo-15 Kebbi-10 Ebonyi-9 Jigawa-4 Osun-3 Zamfara-3 Borno-1 Nasarawa-1.”

