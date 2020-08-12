Nigeria records 453 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 47,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 47,743.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 12th of August 2020, 453 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 47743 cases have been confirmed, 33943 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 453 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(113), FCT(72), Plateau(59), Enugu(55), Kaduna(38), Ondo(32), Osun(26), Ebonyi(20), Ogun(9), Delta(8), Borno(7), Akwa Ibom(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(1), Kano(1) and Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,1872,86313,129195
FCT4,5973,2381,31346
Oyo2,8951,4361,42831
Edo2,3991782,121100
Rivers1,9721701,74755
Kaduna1,6661821,47212
Kano1,6442771,31354
Plateau1,64393468623
Delta1,6211471,43044
Ogun1,5062161,26624
Ondo1,35655877028
Enugu96935060019
Ebonyi9083085226
Kwara88231154922
Katsina74626545724
Borno6978557636
Osun67832434113
Abia6631415175
Gombe6355056223
Bauchi5793553014
Imo48531316210
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3711402238
Bayelsa346931621
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom241262078
Niger2264916512
Ekiti194111812
Adamawa1856910412
Anambra156713118
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7323428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

