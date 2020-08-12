Nigeria records 453 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 47,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 47,743.
The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.
“On the 12th of August 2020, 453 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 47743 cases have been confirmed, 33943 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 453 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(113), FCT(72), Plateau(59), Enugu(55), Kaduna(38), Ondo(32), Osun(26), Ebonyi(20), Ogun(9), Delta(8), Borno(7), Akwa Ibom(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(1), Kano(1) and Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|16,187
|2,863
|13,129
|195
|FCT
|4,597
|3,238
|1,313
|46
|Oyo
|2,895
|1,436
|1,428
|31
|Edo
|2,399
|178
|2,121
|100
|Rivers
|1,972
|170
|1,747
|55
|Kaduna
|1,666
|182
|1,472
|12
|Kano
|1,644
|277
|1,313
|54
|Plateau
|1,643
|934
|686
|23
|Delta
|1,621
|147
|1,430
|44
|Ogun
|1,506
|216
|1,266
|24
|Ondo
|1,356
|558
|770
|28
|Enugu
|969
|350
|600
|19
|Ebonyi
|908
|30
|852
|26
|Kwara
|882
|311
|549
|22
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|697
|85
|576
|36
|Osun
|678
|324
|341
|13
|Abia
|663
|141
|517
|5
|Gombe
|635
|50
|562
|23
|Bauchi
|579
|35
|530
|14
|Imo
|485
|313
|162
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|371
|140
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|346
|9
|316
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|241
|26
|207
|8
|Niger
|226
|49
|165
|12
|Ekiti
|194
|111
|81
|2
|Adamawa
|185
|69
|104
|12
|Anambra
|156
|7
|131
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Cross River
|73
|23
|42
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
