Nigeria records 453 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 47,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 47,743.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 12th of August 2020, 453 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 47743 cases have been confirmed, 33943 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 453 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(113), FCT(72), Plateau(59), Enugu(55), Kaduna(38), Ondo(32), Osun(26), Ebonyi(20), Ogun(9), Delta(8), Borno(7), Akwa Ibom(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(1), Kano(1) and Ekiti(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,187 2,863 13,129 195 FCT 4,597 3,238 1,313 46 Oyo 2,895 1,436 1,428 31 Edo 2,399 178 2,121 100 Rivers 1,972 170 1,747 55 Kaduna 1,666 182 1,472 12 Kano 1,644 277 1,313 54 Plateau 1,643 934 686 23 Delta 1,621 147 1,430 44 Ogun 1,506 216 1,266 24 Ondo 1,356 558 770 28 Enugu 969 350 600 19 Ebonyi 908 30 852 26 Kwara 882 311 549 22 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 697 85 576 36 Osun 678 324 341 13 Abia 663 141 517 5 Gombe 635 50 562 23 Bauchi 579 35 530 14 Imo 485 313 162 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 371 140 223 8 Bayelsa 346 9 316 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 241 26 207 8 Niger 226 49 165 12 Ekiti 194 111 81 2 Adamawa 185 69 104 12 Anambra 156 7 131 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 73 23 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1 47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths pic.twitter.com/EPmdqvueGt — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 12, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

Deregistration of political parties: INEC approaches Supreme Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night gave an indication that it would approach the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court which overruled it on the delisting of political parties. The electoral umpire had delisted 77 political parties after the 2019 general elections. It premised its action on the failure of the parties to win a single seat in the last elections…

Nigeria records 453 cases

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG

After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…

Nigeria records 453 cases