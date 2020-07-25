Poor background doesn’t foreclose your success, cleric charges youths

A London-based minister of a Pentecostal church, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has counselled youths not to allow their poor or humble background to be an obstacle to the attainment of set goals in life.

Pastor Adegboyega, the Global Lead Pastor of SPAC Nation, gave this admonition during a “Connect Penthouse Service” of the ministry conducted in London and joined by youths in Nigeria online at the weekend.

He pointed out that human beings had no say in their origins and the vehicle through which they came to the world, adding that it was only God’s design.

“The vehicle is the most important thing that will determine whether a man misses it in life. At every junction of your life, God has positioned a vehicle that would take you in the right direction.

“The fact that God has a big plan for a man’s life does not mean he or she had to be there, but he or she has to play his or her role to complement God’s original plan to reveal man for His glory.

“The vehicle that brought you into this world is for a reason well known to God. Your race, the abuse or pampering you endured or enjoyed growing up are just part of the story. They should not hinder you, you should instead let them spur you to achieve. They are all vehicles and they all have their reasons and roles they play in your getting revealed for the world to see,” he said.

The cleric urged people to honour the vehicle (parents) through which they got to life, stressing that God had a purpose for bringing everyone through “the particular vehicle that they came with.”

He referred to these vehicles as “disguised vehicles that have nothing to do with God’s plan for our lives,” adding that parents who are these vehicles should be honoured and respected.

