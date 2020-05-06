Nigeria records 195 new cases of coronavirus as total hits 3,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,145, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday. it also said that 82 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 6th of May 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 13 states; 82-Lagos, 30-Kano, 19-Zamfara, 18-Sokoto, 10-Borno, 9-FCT, 8-Oyo, 5-Kebbi, 5-Gombe, 4-Ogun, 3-Katsina, 1-Kaduna, 1-Adamawa.

“Till date, 3145 cases have been confirmed, 534 cases have been discharged and 103 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.

Breakdown of cases by states;

195 new cases of #COVID19; 82-Lagos

30-Kano

19-Zamfara

18-Sokoto

10-Borno

9-FCT

8-Oyo

5-Kebbi

5-Gombe

4-Ogun

3-Katsina

1-Kaduna

1-Adamawa 3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 534

Deaths: 103 pic.twitter.com/kqXEbfj66X — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 6, 2020

