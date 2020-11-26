Nigeria records 169 new cases of COVID-19, total now 66,974

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 169 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,974.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“169 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Kaduna-74 FCT-42 Lagos-17 Kano-8 Ogun-6 Oyo-6 Rivers-6 Ekiti-3 Bauchi-3 Katsina-2 Delta-1 Ondo-1,” the NCDC said.

