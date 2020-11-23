COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more cases, fewer deaths, recoveries last week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.

In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31.

However, last week, the 47th week of the pandemic (November 15 – 21), Nigeria recorded 1,232 new infections.

A total of 27,399 samples were collected for testing as of November 20 as against the 29,504 tested the previous week.

The increasing number of infections might be as a result of Nigerians disobeying the COVID-19 safety protocols and preventive measures.

Since the pandemic broke out in February, a total of 743,298 samples have been collected in the country for testing as of November 20. 66,228 cases have been confirmed and 1,166 deaths recorded while 61,884 have since recovered. Currently, there are only 3,178 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis further showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. three persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

Nine persons died from the virus previous week (November 8 – 14) while 10 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 – 7).

Also, 885 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 1,145 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 152 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 65,148.

On Monday, 157 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 65,305.

On Tuesday, 152 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,457.

On Wednesday, 236 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 146 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 143 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 246 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,228.

See the breakdown of the 66,228 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 22,902 cases, followed by FCT – 6,492, Plateau – 3,800, Oyo – 3,702, Rivers – 2,954, Kaduna – 2,860, Edo – 2,691, Ogun – 2,149, Delta – 1,823, Kano – 1,771, Ondo – 1,727, Enugu – 1,332, Kwara – 1,088, Ebonyi – 1,055, Katsina – 970, Gombe –938, Osun – 945, Abia – 926, Bauchi – 753, Borno – 745, Imo – 662, Benue – 493, Nasarawa – 485, Bayelsa – 445, Ekiti – 353, Jigawa – 327, Akwa Ibom – 319, Niger – 295, Anambra – 285, Adamawa – 261, Sokoto – 165, Taraba – 156, Kebbi – 93, Yobe – 92, Cross River – 90, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.