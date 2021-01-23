Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 120,602.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 23rd of January 2021, 1633 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 120602 cases have been confirmed, 95901 cases have been discharged and 1502 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1633 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (498), Plateau (214), FCT (176), Rivers (99), Kaduna (98), Edo (87), Anambra (86), Akwa Ibom (50), Osun (47), Kano (40), Oyo (40), Kwara (39), Ebonyi (28), Niger (28), Taraba (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (21), Ekiti (12), Katsina (7), Borno (6) and Delta (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|44,580
|9,265
|35,030
|285
|FCT
|15,682
|4,631
|10,932
|119
|Plateau
|7,465
|820
|6,592
|53
|Kaduna
|7,274
|1,039
|6,179
|56
|Oyo
|4,996
|823
|4,101
|72
|Rivers
|4,844
|870
|3,896
|78
|Edo
|3,548
|495
|2,920
|133
|Ogun
|3,133
|488
|2,606
|39
|Kano
|2,770
|343
|2,354
|73
|Delta
|2,223
|434
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|2,188
|142
|2,000
|46
|Kwara
|1,793
|331
|1,424
|38
|Katsina
|1,730
|33
|1,670
|27
|Enugu
|1,644
|248
|1,375
|21
|Gombe
|1,567
|188
|1,337
|42
|Nasarawa
|1,490
|1,152
|325
|13
|Osun
|1,395
|302
|1,066
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,330
|228
|1,072
|30
|Abia
|1,162
|81
|1,069
|12
|Bauchi
|1,120
|40
|1,063
|17
|Imo
|917
|124
|776
|17
|Borno
|880
|70
|774
|36
|Akwa Ibom
|775
|301
|464
|10
|Anambra
|720
|366
|334
|20
|Benue
|694
|163
|513
|18
|Sokoto
|689
|87
|576
|26
|Bayelsa
|655
|81
|550
|24
|Niger
|617
|186
|417
|14
|Adamawa
|608
|344
|238
|26
|Ekiti
|507
|65
|434
|8
|Jigawa
|441
|42
|388
|11
|Taraba
|324
|79
|233
|12
|Kebbi
|267
|51
|203
|13
|Yobe
|211
|6
|197
|8
|Zamfara
|179
|14
|160
|5
|Cross River
|179
|1
|166
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1,633 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-498
Plateau-214
FCT-176
Rivers-99
Kaduna-98
Edo-87
Anambra-86
Akwa Ibom-50
Osun-47
Kano-40
Oyo-40
Kwara-39
Ebonyi-28
Niger-28
Taraba-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-21
Ekiti-12
Katsina-7
Borno-6
Delta-2
120,602 confirmed
95,901 discharged
1,502 deaths pic.twitter.com/UNp0NH2lzS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 23, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months
Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…
Nigeria records 1633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602
BREAKING: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…
Nigeria records 1633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided