Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 120,602.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 23rd of January 2021, 1633 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 120602 cases have been confirmed, 95901 cases have been discharged and 1502 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1633 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (498), Plateau (214), FCT (176), Rivers (99), Kaduna (98), Edo (87), Anambra (86), Akwa Ibom (50), Osun (47), Kano (40), Oyo (40), Kwara (39), Ebonyi (28), Niger (28), Taraba (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (21), Ekiti (12), Katsina (7), Borno (6) and Delta (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 44,580 9,265 35,030 285 FCT 15,682 4,631 10,932 119 Plateau 7,465 820 6,592 53 Kaduna 7,274 1,039 6,179 56 Oyo 4,996 823 4,101 72 Rivers 4,844 870 3,896 78 Edo 3,548 495 2,920 133 Ogun 3,133 488 2,606 39 Kano 2,770 343 2,354 73 Delta 2,223 434 1,737 52 Ondo 2,188 142 2,000 46 Kwara 1,793 331 1,424 38 Katsina 1,730 33 1,670 27 Enugu 1,644 248 1,375 21 Gombe 1,567 188 1,337 42 Nasarawa 1,490 1,152 325 13 Osun 1,395 302 1,066 27 Ebonyi 1,330 228 1,072 30 Abia 1,162 81 1,069 12 Bauchi 1,120 40 1,063 17 Imo 917 124 776 17 Borno 880 70 774 36 Akwa Ibom 775 301 464 10 Anambra 720 366 334 20 Benue 694 163 513 18 Sokoto 689 87 576 26 Bayelsa 655 81 550 24 Niger 617 186 417 14 Adamawa 608 344 238 26 Ekiti 507 65 434 8 Jigawa 441 42 388 11 Taraba 324 79 233 12 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 211 6 197 8 Zamfara 179 14 160 5 Cross River 179 1 166 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

