Nigeria records 1,633 new COVID-19 infections, total now 120,602

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 120,602.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 23rd of January 2021, 1633 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 120602 cases have been confirmed, 95901 cases have been discharged and 1502 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1633 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (498), Plateau (214), FCT (176), Rivers (99), Kaduna (98), Edo (87), Anambra (86), Akwa Ibom (50), Osun (47), Kano (40), Oyo (40), Kwara (39), Ebonyi (28), Niger (28), Taraba (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (21), Ekiti (12), Katsina (7), Borno (6) and Delta (2),” the NCDC  said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos44,5809,26535,030285
FCT15,6824,63110,932119
Plateau7,4658206,59253
Kaduna7,2741,0396,17956
Oyo4,9968234,10172
Rivers4,8448703,89678
Edo3,5484952,920133
Ogun3,1334882,60639
Kano2,7703432,35473
Delta2,2234341,73752
Ondo2,1881422,00046
Kwara1,7933311,42438
Katsina1,730331,67027
Enugu1,6442481,37521
Gombe1,5671881,33742
Nasarawa1,4901,15232513
Osun1,3953021,06627
Ebonyi1,3302281,07230
Abia1,162811,06912
Bauchi1,120401,06317
Imo91712477617
Borno8807077436
Akwa Ibom77530146410
Anambra72036633420
Benue69416351318
Sokoto6898757626
Bayelsa6558155024
Niger61718641714
Adamawa60834423826
Ekiti507654348
Jigawa4414238811
Taraba3247923312
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe21161978
Zamfara179141605
Cross River179116612
Kogi5032

