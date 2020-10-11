Nigeria records 163 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 60,266

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 163 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60266 cases have been confirmed, 51735 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 163 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,022 4,568 15,250 204 FCT 5,806 500 5,227 79 Plateau 3,537 506 2,998 33 Oyo 3,304 711 2,553 40 Rivers 2,661 106 2,496 59 Edo 2,636 26 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,508 80 2,387 41 Ogun 1,939 170 1,741 28 Delta 1,803 17 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 11 1,675 54 Ondo 1,638 57 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Osun 903 64 821 18 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 895 2 869 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 9 687 14 Imo 583 20 551 12 Benue 482 59 413 10 Nasarawa 469 131 325 13 Bayelsa 403 6 376 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 323 5 312 6 Akwa Ibom 295 9 278 8 Niger 261 7 242 12 Anambra 250 12 219 19 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 108 13 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

