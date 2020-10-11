Nigeria records 163 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 60,266

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 163 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.
“On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 60266 cases have been confirmed, 51735 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 163 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,022
|4,568
|15,250
|204
|FCT
|5,806
|500
|5,227
|79
|Plateau
|3,537
|506
|2,998
|33
|Oyo
|3,304
|711
|2,553
|40
|Rivers
|2,661
|106
|2,496
|59
|Edo
|2,636
|26
|2,503
|107
|Kaduna
|2,508
|80
|2,387
|41
|Ogun
|1,939
|170
|1,741
|28
|Delta
|1,803
|17
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,740
|11
|1,675
|54
|Ondo
|1,638
|57
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Osun
|903
|64
|821
|18
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Katsina
|895
|2
|869
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|9
|687
|14
|Imo
|583
|20
|551
|12
|Benue
|482
|59
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|469
|131
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|6
|376
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|323
|5
|312
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|9
|278
|8
|Niger
|261
|7
|242
|12
|Anambra
|250
|12
|219
|19
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|108
|13
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
