Nigeria records 163 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 60,266

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 163 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266. 

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60266 cases have been confirmed, 51735 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 163 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,0224,56815,250204
FCT5,8065005,22779
Plateau3,5375062,99833
Oyo3,3047112,55340
Rivers2,6611062,49659
Edo2,636262,503107
Kaduna2,508802,38741
Ogun1,9391701,74128
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,740111,67554
Ondo1,638571,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Osun9036482118
Abia898188728
Katsina895286924
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710968714
Imo5832055112
Benue4825941310
Nasarawa46913132513
Bayelsa403637621
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32353126
Akwa Ibom29592788
Niger261724212
Anambra2501221919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10813896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

